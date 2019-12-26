CBI files chargesheet in Haribhoomi arson, Munak Canal breach

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet in two of the nine cases it is investigating in connection with the Jat agitation of 2016, during which a lot of damage was caused to public and private property. One of the cases is pertaining to the arson in the building of Haribhoomi Press in Haryana and the other is in the case relating to the Munak Canal breach, which had resulted in water supply being cut-off to several parts of the Capital.



Haribhoomi Arson

Officials here said that the CBI has filed a chargesheet against two accused in the burning and damage of the Haribhoomi Press building in Rohtak during the violent Jat agitation in the state, which was calling for job reservations.

The chargesheet has been filed against one Bhupinder Kumar alias Sonu and Anil in a Panchkula court under Sections 148, 149, 188, 285, 395, 427, 436 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code. The central agency had registered the FIR in the case in February 2017 after getting the consent of the state government at the time and the allegations included looting, causing damage to public property and arson among others.

According to the complaint copy, on February 19, agitators charged at the Haribhoomi Press building, which also housed other businesses and started firing in their direction. At one point, one of the persons in charge of securing the building said that the agitators also threatened to shoot them if they did not flee, before setting fire to the building.

The court has posted the matter for January 3.

Munak Canal breach

Moreover, CBI officials here said that the agency has also filed a chargesheet against nine persons involved in the Munak Canal breach, which was referred to the central agency by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

The chargesheet has been filed against Rajesh, Satbir, Virender, Devender, Jagbir, Raj Kamal and Arun of Sonipat and Jaykishan and Satbir of Panipat under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Officials here said that the accused have been charged under Sections 148, 149, 186, 188, 283, 353 and 426 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The CBI had registered the Munak Canal case in June 2017, pertaining to the breach of the crucial canal that supplied water to adjoining regions, including the Capital city.

The canal breach had got to a point where the Army had to be called in to secure the area and restore peace in the region.

The court has posted the matter for January 18.