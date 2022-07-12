CBI files chargesheet against arrested MHA officials, NGO reps

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and others arrested two months ago for allegedly running a bribery ring that helped NGOs receive foreign funds in violation of India's exchange law, officials said Monday.



The charge sheet, submitted before a special court on Saturday, has been filed within 60 days of the arrests made on May 11, the officials said.

Had the CBI missed the 60-day deadline the arrested accused would have become eligible for default bail by a special court, the officials said.

It was alleged that several officials were allegedly involved in exchanging bribes for facilitating clearances of foreign donations to the NGOs in alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules.

The agency had registered the case on May 10 against 36 people including seven officials of the Home Ministry's FCRA division and National Informatics Centre, some middlemen, and NGO representatives on a complaint from the ministry.

The next day, the agency had arrested 14 people including six serving officials of the ministry after searches at 40 locations in a countrywide crackdown.

The agency has not included the names of two arrested accused in the charge sheet as the probe has been kept open, they said.