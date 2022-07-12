CBI files chargesheet against arrested MHA officials, NGO reps
New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and others arrested two months ago for allegedly running a bribery ring that helped NGOs receive foreign funds in violation of India's exchange law, officials said Monday.
The charge sheet, submitted before a special court on Saturday, has been filed within 60 days of the arrests made on May 11, the officials said.
Had the CBI missed the 60-day deadline the arrested accused would have become eligible for default bail by a special court, the officials said.
It was alleged that several officials were allegedly involved in exchanging bribes for facilitating clearances of foreign donations to the NGOs in alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules.
The agency had registered the case on May 10 against 36 people including seven officials of the Home Ministry's FCRA division and National Informatics Centre, some middlemen, and NGO representatives on a complaint from the ministry.
The next day, the agency had arrested 14 people including six serving officials of the ministry after searches at 40 locations in a countrywide crackdown.
The agency has not included the names of two arrested accused in the charge sheet as the probe has been kept open, they said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India likely to overtake China as most populous country in 202311 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
RBI allows international trade settlement in rupees11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Goa Congress says 7 MLAs with party11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker to defer action11 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Over 800 kids died in adoption agencies run by govt since 201811 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT