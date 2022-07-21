CBI files charge sheet against Guj cadre IAS officer for 'bribery' in issuing arms licences
New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh for alleged bribery in issuing arms licences to ineligible people and other graft charges, officials said Thursday.
The agency has also named in the charge sheet Rafiq Memon, owner of a private firm who was an alleged accomplice of Rajesh, a former collector of Surendranagar district in Gujarat.
"It was found during investigation that the alleged bribe money of Rs. 98,000 was deposited in the account of Proprietor (Memon) on the directions of said public servant. The said amount was the part of bribe amount, which was demanded by the public servant (Rajesh)," the CBI said in a statement.
The officials said Memon, a 2011-batch IAS officer, had prepared four fake invoices in the name of a private person claiming to have sold dress material, whereas the said four invoices were in the name of other person and "SIR".
The invoices submitted by Memon to the CBI were allegedly forged on his computer to shield Rajesh, they said.
"Investigation has also revealed that both the accused entered into a conspiracy wherein part of the alleged bribe demanded by the public servant was paid by other person into the account of Proprietor of said firm on the directions of public servant," the agency statement said.
The CBI arrested Rajesh and Memon during the course of its probe.
