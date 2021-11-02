CBI files 2 charge-sheets; serving naval commander, ex-officers listed

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday filed two charge sheets related to the alleged leak of confidential information about two different naval projects, officials said.

This is one of the quickest probes in defence corruption cases as the agency filed charge sheet within 60 days of the first arrests made on September 3 to ensure that the arrested accused do not get easy bail.

In one of the charge sheets, the CBI named retired naval officers --Commodore Randeep Singh and Commander SJ Singh -- while in the second case, besides these two, serving Commander Ajeet Kumar Pandey, and three executives of Hyderabad-based Allen Reinforced Plastics Ltd -- executive director TP Shastri and directors NB Rao and K Chandrasekhar -- have been listed.

The CBI has arrested six persons including the two accused retired officers, Pandey, another serving officer under him and two private individuals in an operation which started on September 3.

One of the naval officers under custody has not been named in the charge sheet and may be listed in the supplementary charge sheet to be filed soon. The CBI has to file a charge sheet within 60 days of arrest of accused in corruption cases, else they become eligible for bail. The limit for special crime cases is 90 days.

"We have filed two separate charge sheets as we are probing the role of the accused in the two different naval projects," an official said.

In its charge sheets filed before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue, the CBI has slapped section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case began when the agency received the input that some serving officers in the Western Headquarters of Navy working on retrofitting of Russian Kilo class submarines were allegedly being influenced by retired naval officers and were receiving pecuniary benefits, the officials said.