CBI DySP gets India Cyber Cop of 2019 award

New Delhi: A Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation was on Tuesday awarded the India Cyber Cop of 2019 award by NASSCOM-DSCI at the Annual Information Security Summit held in Gurugram for investigating a case involving the

rigging of online entrance tests of a leading private university in India. DySP BP Raju was assigned to investigate the case, which had alleged fraud and rigging of major undergraduate entrance examinations in the country.