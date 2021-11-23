CBI charge-sheets ex-NIA officer for helping IRS officer facing graft probe

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge-sheet against former NIA officer Jalaj Srivastava for allegedly obtaining call detail records for an IRS officer, Sansar Chand, who is facing a corruption case, officials said.



The Central Bureau of Investigation has also named Chand's wife Avinash Kaur as an accused with Srivastava in its chargesheet filed before a special court recently.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy (120-B), criminal breach of trust (409) under the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said. During his posting with the National Investigation Agency, Srivastava, who was Chand and Avinash Kaur's neighbour in HUDCO place in south Delhi's Andrews Ganj locality, had allegedly helped them by providing them with the call detail records (CDRs), they said.

Chand, who was then GST commissioner, Kanpur, and his wife were arrested by the CBI in 2018 in a corruption case for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a Kanpur-based businessman,

they said.