CBI books Lakshadweep NCP MP Mohammed Faizal

new Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation booked Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal under corruption charges for alleged abnormalities in the export of Tuna fish to a Sri Lankan company represented by his nephew, the investigating agency confirmed on Tuesday.



The NCP MP's nephew Abdul Razaq and a Colombo-based company that he represented, SRT General Merchants, have also been named as accused in the FIR. "CBI registered a case against four accused including a Member of Parliament, Union Territory of Lakshadweep; a private person, resident of Lakshadweep; a private company based in neighbouring country; then Managing Director of Lakshadweep Co-operating Marketing Federation(LCMF) and unknown public servants/unknown private persons. Searches were conducted at six places," official said.

The agency on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Faizal in Delhi, Calicut and Lakshadweep, they said. It was alleged some public representatives and public servants colluded with each other to facilitate the export of Tuna fish, carrying an average international price of Rs 400 per kg.

The fish was procured from local fishermen through Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation (LCMF) and exported to SRT General Merchants, the agency said.

"Earlier, a Joint Surprise was conducted by CBI and Vigilance Officials of UT, Lakshadweep on June, 24. During Scrutiny of the documents relating to LCMF, it was allegedly found that in the year 2016-17 on a false assurance of said MP, Lakshadweep that a foreign buyer of neighbouring country was willing to purchase or import Massmeen (Tuna fish) at higher rate than the prevailing rate, LCMF procured approximately 287 MT of Massmeen (Tuna fish) from the fishermen of Lakshadweep Islands. They were given assurance of payment at higher rates (@ Rs. 650/- per Kg) against the prevailing rates ( @ Rs. 250/- per Kg)," CBI further confirmed.

It was further alleged that the procurement was done by then MD of LCMF, without following norms and without floating any tender. It was also alleged that a private person, resident of Lakshadweep was representative of the said company of neighbouring country.