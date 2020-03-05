CBI books former senior officials of HPCL in Rs -64 cr scam

New Delhi: Senior officials of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL), including its former chairman-cum-managing director MVN Rao, have been booked by the CBI in a Rs-64 crore bamboo purchase scam, wherein inflated prices were allegedly paid to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) in Assam, officials said.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the procurement of bamboo by Cachar Paper Mill (CPM) from the DHAC.

Bamboo pulp is used for producing paper.

Besides Rao (now retired), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked the then director (operations) SN Bhattarcharya, director (finance) Amitabh Banerjee and company secretary LR Ekanath of HPCL.