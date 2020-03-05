CBI books former senior officials of HPCL in Rs -64 cr scam
New Delhi: Senior officials of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL), including its former chairman-cum-managing director MVN Rao, have been booked by the CBI in a Rs-64 crore bamboo purchase scam, wherein inflated prices were allegedly paid to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) in Assam, officials said.
The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the procurement of bamboo by Cachar Paper Mill (CPM) from the DHAC.
Bamboo pulp is used for producing paper.
Besides Rao (now retired), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked the then director (operations) SN Bhattarcharya, director (finance) Amitabh Banerjee and company secretary LR Ekanath of HPCL.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cops to organise community marriage for tribals in all...5 March 2020 5:37 PM GMT
Chaos among tribals brings VHP's community marriage move...5 March 2020 5:37 PM GMT
Fate of West Bengal state lottery uncertain as threat of GST...5 March 2020 5:36 PM GMT
Hakim flags off 2 vehicles to spread awareness regarding...5 March 2020 5:36 PM GMT
India's first female aviation firefighter shares words of...5 March 2020 5:36 PM GMT