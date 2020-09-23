CBI books ex-VC of Visva Bharati University for alleged corruption

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against Sushanta Duttagupta, former vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati university on Wednesday for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.



He was removed from the post by the President in 2016. This was the first incident when the vice-chancellor of a Central University was sacked by the President for financial and administrative irregularities.

Duttagupta was facing a series of financial irregularities. It was alleged that he drew both the salary from the VB university as the vice-chancellor and the pension from his earlier assignment. He should have the pension amount deducted from the salary of VB university as VC.

He was accused of paying exorbitant fees to a private law firm illegally and giving an honorarium to a former justice illegally.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development had set up a three-man committee who found him guilty. He was also charged with appointing some employees illegally.