CBI arrests MD of chit fund firm
New Delhi: The CBI has now arrested Siddharth Nag, Managing Director of Seba Real Estate, in connection with a Rs 9.13 crore chit fund case that the agency is investigating, officials here said, adding that he was arrested in Delhi and will be taken to Siliguri to be produced before the competent court.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Nag's company had illegally collected around Rs 9.13 crore from gullible investors in West Bengal and North-Eastern states.
The central agency added that Nag was arrested here in the Capital and produced before a special CBI court in Rouse Avenue, which issued a transit remand for the agency to take him to West Bengal.
