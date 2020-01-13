CBI arrests IRP appointed by NCLT
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an insolvency resolution professional (IRP) appointed by the NCLT and another person for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from a consultant by threatening him with a criminal case, officials said on Monday.
In what is likely to be the first corruption case by the CBI against an NCLT-appointed IRP, the agency has taken into custody Arun Mohan, the IRP, and his friend Paresh Kumar, CEO of New Delhi-based Multimax Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh against a demand of Rs 5 lakh.
The complainant and his wife were appointed as consultants by FRTech, Hyderabad, which became insolvent under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), the CBI has alleged. For the work done, primarily through e-mails, between March and November, 2017, the couple had raised an invoice of Rs 18 lakh towards the company, they said.
The company had paid them Rs 15.20 lakh while a sum of Rs 2.8 lakh remained outstanding, the officials said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
More intense protests to take place against CAA, NRC, says...13 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation in December rises to over 5-yr high of...13 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Only a pawn? Cong hints at 'bigger conspiracy' after J&K...13 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
JNU violence: Delhi Police questions 3 students, including...13 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Jamia V-C says police entered campus without permission, to...13 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT