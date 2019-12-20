Cause of justice can't be allowed to suffer in pursuit for speedy disposal, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The cause of justice must never be "sacrificed" or allowed to "suffer" in pursuit of expeditious disposal of cases, the Supreme Court has said while setting aside the conviction and death penalty awarded to an accused in a case of rape and murder of a minor girl after a two-week trial proceedings.

Expeditious disposal is undoubtedly required in criminal matters, the top court said but cautioned that attempts to expedite the process should not be at the expense of the basic elements of fairness and opportunity to the accused.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit observed that fast tracking of disposal process must never ever result in burying the cause of justice. The bench, also comprising justices Indu Malhotra and Krishna Murari, said this while setting aside the verdicts of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and a trial court which awarded death penalty to the accused in a 2013 case after convicting him for the various offences including that of rape, unnatural offence and murder of a nine-year-old girl.

In its verdict pronounced on Wednesday, the bench also laid down norms that in all cases, where there is a possibility of life sentence or death sentence, only those advocates having a minimum of 10-year practice at the Bar be considered for being appointed as amicus curiae (to assist the court in a matter) or through legal services to represent an accused. The top court noted in its verdict that the accused was arrested on February 4, 2013 and charge sheet was filed against him within a few days, on February 13.

It also noted that trial court had framed charges against him on February 19, 2013 and the verdict awarding him death penalty was pronounced within days, on March 4.

The high court had on June 27, 2013 affirmed the view taken by the trial court and upheld the death sentence.

"Expeditious disposal is undoubtedly required in criminal matters and that would naturally be part of guarantee of fair trial. However, the attempts to expedite the process should not be at the expense of the basic elements of fairness and the opportunity to the accused, on which postulates, the entire criminal administration of justice is founded," the bench said.

"In the pursuit for expeditious disposal, the cause of justice must never be allowed to suffer or be sacrificed. What is paramount is the cause of justice and keeping the basic ingredients which secure that as a core idea and ideal, the process may be expedited, but fast tracking of process must never ever result in burying the cause of justice," it said.