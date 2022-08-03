Cattle smuggling scam: CBI raids 13 locations in Bengal

Kolkata: Betting The CBI on Wednesday conducted raids at 13 different locations in Kolkata and Birbhum district in West Bengal in connection with its investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, officials said.



The CBI teams carried out searches at the premises of local TMC leaders, including Md Nazzibuddin alias Tulu Mondal, Abdul Karim Khan, and Jiyaula Haque Sekh alias Mukto, in Illambazar and Nanoor area, they said.

Mondal is considered an aide of TMC's Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal, they said.

"Karim Khan has been absconding for quite some time and his mobile number is also unreachable,'' one of the officials said.

Mondal had earlier appeared twice before CBI detectives for questioning. His bodyguard has also been arrested as part of the probe.

"During searches, cash of Rs 17 lakh, electronic devices including 10 mobile phones, pen drives, hard disc besides several incriminating documents and locker key have been recovered," the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI had taken over the case on September 21, 2020 against the four in connection with the alleged illegal cross-border trade of cattle.