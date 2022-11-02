Cattle scam: Anubrata Mondal's daughter quizzed by ED in Delhi

Kolkata/New Delhi: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, Sukanya Mondal, was interrogated for almost eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday in connection with a cattle smuggling case.



Sukanya reached the ED office in Delhi around 10 am and left around 6 pm. However, she did not reply to the questions asked by the media persons.

According to sources, ED officials had asked Sukanya about her assets and her source of income. Earlier she was summoned by the ED but she did not face the central agency. It is alleged that several of her bank accounts might have been used for financial transactions related to the ongoing cattle smuggling case.

Before the ED, the CBI had been to her home in Bolpur for questioning. However, Sukanya did not face the CBI officials that day. Later she was questioned by the CBI at her home in Nichupatty area of Bolpur, West Bengal in presence of women officers. Sukanya had also submitted her income tax return details.

It may be mentioned that after Anubrata was arrested, the CBI and ED had reportedly found several assets in the name of Sukanya. Though the case was being initially investigated by the CBI, the ED started its probe later to find the money trail.