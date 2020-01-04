CAT results announced, 10 candidates score 100 percentile
New Delhi: Ten candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which were announced on Saturday.
All ten candidates are men from technological and engineering backgrounds, officials said, adding six of these candidates are from IITs and two from NITs.
Four of these candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining are from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.
A total of 21 candidates have scored 99.9 percentile of which 19 are from technological background. The exam conducted for admission into MBA courses by IIMs and over 100 non-IIM institutions, saw the highest number of candidates appearing for it in the last ten years. A total of 1.34 lakh men and 75,000 women had appeared for the exam, while five transgender candidates took the test.
