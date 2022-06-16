Case registered against unknown persons for manhandling cops

new delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly manhandling on-duty police personnel, burning tyres and damaging barricades during a protest against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate a day before, officials said on Thursday.



The Congress had on Wednesday alleged that Delhi police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat up party workers and leaders on a day the party staged vociferous protests against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.

The case was registered on Wednesday under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against unknown persons, police said.

A senior police officer said some Congress leaders and workers pushed and manhandled on-duty police personnel and damaged barricades.

Some of the protesters also burnt tyres, the officer said, adding that the case has been lodged on the complaint of an injured policeman.

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday rejected as "totally false" the allegations that its personnel forcibly entered the Congress headquarters here and beat up party workers and leaders.

It had said despite its suggestion to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar, the Congress leaders, showing "utter disregard to Supreme Court guidelines", tried to create public disturbances in the area.