Case of culpable homicide filed
Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against some flat owners and others in connection with the collapse of a building in suburban Kurla that killed 19 persons and injured 15 others, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident had occurred around Monday midnight in the ground-plus three-storey building at Naik Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, he said.
Although Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared the building as dangerous to live, some flat owners, including Rajni Rathod, Kishore Chavan, Balkrishna Rathod and Dilip Vishwas rented the flats to tenants, he said adding that they were booked.
Accordingly, an offence under IPC sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) was registered against these flat owners and others at Nehrunagar police station, he said.
Senior BMC officials had said that the residents of the building, constructed in 1973, had undertaken to carry out repairs, but apparently no repairs were made.
