Case against social media influencer for smoking inside SpiceJet plane
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against social media influencer Bobby Kataria after a video of him lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet flight surfaced, officials said on Tuesday.
Kataria was booked for alleged violation of security and safety measures based on a complaint filed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station on August 13 by Jasbir Singh, Manager Legal and Company Affairs of SpiceJet, they said.
In his complaint, Singh alleged that Balwant Kataria, alias Bobby Kataria, had uploaded pictures and videos on his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette onboard SpiceJet flight SG 706 from Dubai to Delhi in January 2022, a police officer said.
Kataria, a bodybuilder, has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram.
