Cargo complex at Mohali airport by November

Chandigarh: The much-awaited cargo complex at international airport in Mohali will be made operational by this November while a mega milk processing plant at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district will be opened by this month end.



This was disclosed by the Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan after chairing a meeting of the Public Investment Management (PIM) committee to review the current status of various ongoing major infrastructure development projects and ensure their early completion in the State, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that 10 major infrastructure projects worth Rs 795.42-crore have been completed. These include mega milk processing plant in Bassi Pathana, 100-bed hospital in Fazilka, multi storey car parking at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, Central Sudhar Ghar in Goindwal Sahib, Government Degree Colleges at Roshanwala in Bhawanigarh and at Danewala village in Muktsar, concrete road from Chandigarh-Ludhiana national highway (NH-05) to hi-tech cycle valley at Dhanansu village in Ludhiana, southern bypass in Ludhiana, Rahon-Machhiwara-Samrala-Khanna road and flyover on Ludhiana-Sangrur road at junction of Malerkotla-Khanna stretch (Jarg Chowk) in Malerkotla.