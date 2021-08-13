Carcass of adult jumbo found in Bengal

DARJEELING: Within hours of commemoration of World Elephant Day, the carcass of an adult elephant was recovered in Alipurduar district on Friday. A woman was also killed by an Indian Bison in Jalpaiguri. On Friday morning, residents of Gopal Bahadur Bustee in Dalsingpara



Gram Panchayat area of Alipurduar spotted the carcass in the irrigation drain.

Forest personnel from the Hamilton range of the Buxa Tiger Reserve feel that the elephant may have slipped and fell into the drain while trying to cross it and then suffered a cardiac arrest.

"The cause of death can only be ascertained after conducting a post mortem," stated Ankan Nandy, Ranger.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Sita Devi Prasad was killed by an Indian Bison (Gaur) in the Jalpaiguri district on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at Khudirampally in Mal town. Later, forest personnel tranquilised the Bison and it was taken back to Lataguri.