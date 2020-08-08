Capt Sathe had planned to pay surprise visit on mother's b'day

Nagpur: Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express flight who died along with 17 others after the plane crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport, had planned to pay a surprise visit to Nagpur on his octogenarian mother's birthday on Saturday, his relative said. However, even before his mother could celebrate her 84th birthday, Capt Sathe, 58, died in the air crash.

"Today is the birthday of Capt Sathe'smother. He had last met his parents in March and was constantly in touch with them over phone since then. They had last spoken a day before yesterday," his nephew Dr Yashodhan Sathe said on Saturday.

"Captain had told some of the relatives that if flights are available, he would pay a surprise visit to his mother on her birthday," he said.

Captain Sathe lived with his wife in Mumbai.

His mother, Neela Sathe, who lives with her husband Vasant Sathe, a retired colonel, in Bharat Nagar locality of the city, said that after the coronavirus outbreak, he had told her not to step out of the house.

"He used to tell me not to go out due to the pandemic.

He would tell me that if something happens to me, he would feel bad. And suddenly this tragedy struck...what can we do before the will of the God...," she said with tears in her eyes. She remembered him as being "top" in everything- be it studies or sports.

"He was brilliant in table tennis, squash. He was also very good at horse riding," she said. "Our Son had also received the rare'Sword of Honour'. However, he would not boast about his achievements," she said, adding that he was the first Maharashtrian to get all the eight prizes of Air Force.