Capital punishment for twin murders in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A Darjeeling court has awarded capital punishment to a 43-year-old man for murdering a 50-year-old woman and her daughter, a 13-year-old minor in Darjeeling.



"Uttam Kumar Shaw, Learned Dist and Sessions Judge, ordered that the accused Padam Subba be sentenced to death by hanging for murder of both Maya Subba (50 years) and Pragya Subba (13 year,) punishable under Sec 302 of the I.P.C., subject to the confirmation of the Calcutta High Court" stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.

The Court while pronouncing the sentence of Wednesday, observed that "life imprisonment would be inadequate in the facts and circumstances of this case and would not meet the ends of justice. Brutality and inhumanity is present as Child of 13 years old is also not spared. The intention with preplanned and cold-blooded murder to helpless victim mother Maya Subba and minor girl child Pragya Subba certainly put the Court to think the bracket of Rarest of the Rarest case."

The twin murders had taken place in Upper Gairigaon in the Pool-Bijanbari block around 30 km from Darjeeling town. Incidentally on September 1, 2017, at around 10:30 pm, one Damber Subba had heard loud screams from his neighbour's house.

When he along with his wife Gauri had gone to Maya's house to investigate, they had seen Padam in the vicinity with a torch in his hands. When they asked him what had happened, he did not reply.

Incidentally Padam was related to Maya and used to frequent her house, helping with household chores and odd jobs. Damber and his wife found Maya lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. Pragya was found near the toilet lying in a pool of blood too.

With news of the gruesome twin murder the villagers arrived. Police were called and they recovered the two dead bodies. Maya's body bore 6 deep gashes all over on her head, face, arm, soldiers.

The 13 year old was murdered in a similar way with a sharp weapon. The dead body bore 5 deep gashes. Her index finger was also chopped off.

Police had arrested Padam on September 2, 2017, morning. A chopper (Bamphok) with blood stains, the murder weapon was recovered from his possession. "The charge-sheet was filed on December 12, 2017. 18 eyewitnesses were examined during the trial" stated Rai.