CAPF suicides highest in 2019 in last three years: Govt data

New Delhi: The year 2019 saw the maximum number of suicide cases, at 128, in CAPFs and Assam Rifles over a period spanning last three years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.



Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said 128 personnel ended their lives last year compared to 96 in 2018 and 121 in 2017.

"Reduction of stress and improvement of working conditions of CAPFs and AR personnel is a constant endeavour of the ministry," Minister Rai said in response to a question as to what steps were taken in this context by the government.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprise the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB apart from the Assam Rifles (AR) that works under the command of the Union home ministry.

They are tasked for various duties like undertaking anti-Naxal and counter-terrorism operations, border guarding, VIP security and performing a number of other internal security tasks like maintenance of law and order to assist states and conduct of elections.

The Minister of State for Home said various measures have been taken to reduce stress and improve the working of these forces.