Can't create separate avenue for scribes to come directly to Apex Court for quashing of FIRs: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it does not want freedom of press to be muzzled or stifled but it cannot create a separate avenue for journalists to approach it directly for quashing of FIRs lodged against them.



The apex court stated this while hearing a plea filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism, which publishes digital news portal The Wire', and its three journalists seeking quashing of three FIRs lodged against them in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked the petitioners to approach the Allahabad High Court to seek the quashing of FIRs and granted them protection from coercive steps for two months.

"You go to the high court and argue for quashing. We will protect you in the interim," said the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna.

"We cannot create a separate avenue for journalists to directly come to this court under Article 32 for quashing of FIRs," the bench observed.

The top court said it understands the importance of right of free speech and "doesn't want freedom of press to be muzzled".

The apex court told the counsel appearing for the petitioners that it will grant protection and they can approach the high court on the issue.

"Nitya Ramakrishnan, counsel appearing for the writ petitioners seeks permission to withdraw this writ petition to pursue other remedies available to the petitioners under law. No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners for a period of two months from today. Writ petition is, accordingly, dismissed as withdrawn, the bench said in its order.

The plea was filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism and three journalists -- Seraj Ali, Mukul Singh Chauhan and Ismat Ara -- who have sought quashing of three FIRs lodged against them at Rampur, Ghaziabad and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh as well as the proceedings arising out of them. The petition, filed through advocate Shadan Farasat, said these FIRs have been filed solely on account of journalistic reporting of various events and occurrences of public relevance. It said FIR at Rampur was lodged in January this year while the other two FIRs were registered in June.

"No part of the matter published is even remotely an offence, although it may be unpalatable to the government or some people, it said, adding that FIRs have been lodged against the portal and its scribes in Uttar Pradesh.