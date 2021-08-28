Can't allow inspection of seized docus by accused, CBI tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: As investigation in the INX media case is still on, the accused -- Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti -- cannot be allowed inspection of the seized documents as it may result in tampering of evidence, the CBI told the Delhi High Court on Friday.



Justice Mukta Gupta, who was hearing CBI's challenge to a trial court order allowing inspection of documents kept in 'Malkhana' (room keeping case properties) by the accused and their counsel, said that the issue of inspection has been settled by the

Supreme Court in favour of the accused.

For most of the things, onus has been shifted to the accused. Law also has to progress. Every investigating agency seizes 1000 documents. They rely on 500 and keep 500. It is not your property. They may have exculpatory material for the accused, said the judge who expressed her inclination to dismiss the petition.

The court reserved its order on CBI's petition and allowed the agency as well as the accused to file their written submissions. Interim order to continue, it stated.

CBI counsel Anupam S Sharma submitted that secrecy is important in the case as the investigation was still going on.

Then you say that trial will stop till you complete the investigation... you tell me how much time your further investigation will take and then it will be decided (subsequently) which document is to be given, the court responded.

The court stated that the apex court, in a case pertaining to the deficiencies in criminal trials, has said that an accused can ask for seized documents which have not been relied upon by the prosecuting agency.

We have forgotten what basic criminal law is... Para 11 (of the Supreme Court order) is for agencies like you who are creating hurdle in every matter, the court remarked.

The judge informed that the relevant high court rules on the issue would be notified soon.

CBI counsel contended that the Supreme Court order speaks of providing a list of the documents which have not been relied upon by the prosecution.