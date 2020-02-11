Candidates of Nitish, Tejashwi, Paswan fail to mark their presence

New Delhi: Even though the top leadership of Janata Dal-United, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, led from the front to ensure "comfortable" victory of its candidates in Delhi assembly elections, the party's performance on result day has just brought shame as both the candidates have lost polls very 'badly'.



However, the performance of other two political parties of Bihar – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) – too failed to mark their presence in the state elections.

The JD (U) had contested on two seats –Sangam Vihar and Burari –in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and surprisingly party's candidates failed to secure even half of the winning vote share in both the constituencies.

JD(U)'s Shailendra Kumar lost Burari seat to AAP's Sanjeev Jha with a margin of 88,000 votes as Kumar secured 51,440 votes and Jha got 1,39,598 votes in the constituency that has a total 2,22,256 voters.

Even the rally by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top leaders of JD(U) didn't work in favour of Kumar as he got only 23.14 per cent vote share, while AAP's candidate secured 62.81 per cent vote share.

Surprisingly, Shiv Sena candidate Dharam Veer from Burari managed to get 18,044 votes which is 8.12 per cent of total vote share. However, the JD(U) leaders have defended poor show in Burari by saying that voters got confused with the symbol of Arrow and Bow and Arrow and instead of voting for JD(U), voters voted for Shiv Sena.

In Sangam Vihar, JD(U) nominee Shiv Charan Lal Gupta lost to AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya by a sizeable margin of over 42,000, which is much more than total votes secured by Gupta. The JD(U) leader secured 32, 823 votes, while Mohaniya got 75,345 votes. Another BJP ally LJP has contested Seemapuri assembly seat. The LJP nominee Sant Lal lost to AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam with a margin of 56,108 votes. Lal secured 32,284 votes and Gautam got 88,382 votes.

The Congress, which has put up an abysmal showing in the capital again, had allocated four seats to its Bihar-based ally RJD and all four candidates fielded by the RJD failed to do anything noteworthy.

Morad Riyazuddin Khan, who contested on the Kirari assembly seat, managed to get only 256 votes. Another RJD candidate Shakti Kumar Boshnoi got just 377 votes in Uttam Nagar assembly seat, while Nirmal Kumar Singh from Palam secured 547 votes and Pramod Kumar Tiwari, who fought from Burari assembly seat, managed to get 2,278 votes, which is highest of all RJD candidates.

Commenting on the poll results, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, "The election result of Delhi has reflected the local sentiment of voters and it has nothing to do with Bihar politics."