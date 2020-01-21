Cancer hospital to come up in Odisha's Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced to set up a cancer hospital in the state's Bargarh district.

During his one-day tour to the western part of Odisha, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the new six-storey building of Bargarh district headquarters hospital having a bed capacity of 300, which has been built at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

He also inaugurated seven projects of Rs 70 crore and laid foundation stones for 22 projects worth Rs 60 crore in the district.

He also inaugurated a branch of ICICI Bank at Bijepur in the district. It is the first branch by a private sector bank in Bijepur and the bank's 150th branch in the state.

A team will soon visit Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur to assess the requirements for the temple and pilgrims, said the Chief Minister after offering prayers at the temple in Sambalpur district.

He also said that the international tourism potential of Hirakud will be assessed.