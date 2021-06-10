Campaign to counter rumours on vaccination drive: Naqvi

Mumbai: A nationwide campaign will be launched by social and educational institutions to curb and crush rumours and apprehensions spread by nefarious and vested interests" about the world's largest anti-Coronavirus vaccination drive being conducted in India, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Thursday.

State Haj committees, Waqf boards, their associate organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation and other social and educational institutions will be part of the campaign Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai , to be launched especially in villages and remote areas of the country, he said.

The senior BJP minister said Women Self Help Groups will also be included in the campaign. These groups will inform the people about some narrow-minded self-interests creating fear and confusion on the vaccines.