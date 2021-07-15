Campaign launched to ramp up vaccination among tribals

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday launched a campaign to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination among tribal people with focus on dispelling myths, misconceptions and fear about vaccines by involving traditional leaders and local influencers.

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will implement the campaign, which started from Bastar in Chhattisgarh and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, in association with the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to officials, the campaign aims at creating awareness on vaccination among around 50 lakh tribals and forest dwellers across states.

Under the campaign, more than 50,000 villages in 309 districts will be covered.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the campaign presents an opportunity to build strong relationship with scheduled tribes.

"There are lot of myths and misconception regarding COVID-19 vaccination. This campaign focuses on removing these hindrances. This is the time we increase awareness about vaccination in view of a possible third wave," he said.

"We won't wave for third wave, but will build a protective shield around our people," Munda added. The campaign focuses on busting myths and misconceptions like the vaccine is not meant for children and women and that a vaccinated person cannot be infected again.