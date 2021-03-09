Campaign launched to make Haryana free from anemia and malnutrition

Chandigarh: Haryana Government has taken steps to ensure that the state is anemia and malnutrition free. Chief Minister Manohar Lal launched a campaign in this regard during a State-Level function organized on the occasion of International Women's Day.



Besides this, for ensuring a safe environment for women, the Chief Minister laid emphasis that the state will take stringent steps to reduce the cases of crimes against women and strict action will be taken against the guilty. Speaking on the International Women's Day Celebrations here, the Chief Minister said that today women are excelling in every field and the state is sensitive towards decreasing the incidences of crime against women. Manohar Lal was addressing the participants present in the programmes across the state from the State Level Programme organised at the Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh through video conferencing.

Among those present on this occasion were Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, Commissioner and Secretary of Women and Child Development Department Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. Amit Agarwal, Deputy Principal Secretary Ashima Brar and other senior officers of the Women and Child Development Department.

Other than starting a campaign for ensuring that the state is anemia and malnutrition free, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 30 model crèches. Besides this, the state also plans to introduce 500 model crèches in the state through mobile crèches.

Further upgrading women's safety, the Chief Minister on Monday started Whatsapp Women Helpline. Now, women of the state can also complain through WhatsApp on the number 9478913181 in case of emergency. Earlier, the help line number 181 was available for assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister shared that numerous schemes ensuring women empowerment are being run in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



