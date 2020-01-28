Call Fadnavis, activist tells Koregaon Bhima probe commission
Mumbai: An activist has demanded that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis be summoned as a witness and be cross-examined by the commission probing the Koregaon Bhima violence case.
Sanjay Lakhe, who heads NGO Karmveer Pratishthan, said Fadnavis must be summoned in connection with the statement he made as chief minister in the state legislature regarding the probe into the Koregaon Bhima violence.
"I should be allowed to cross-examine him," Lakhe told TV9 Marathi news channel, adding that he moved an application making the demand before the commission on Monday.
