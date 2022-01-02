Calcutta HC to hear cases in virtual mode from Jan 3

KOLKATA: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Kolkata, the Calcutta High Court has decided to suspend physical hearings.



The court will hear cases in virtual mode from January 3.

It was decided that hybrid mode is allowed only in respect of bail matters where public prosecutors will be allowed to be physically present with the case diary and also in other matters where the government and other advocates are to produce or tender documents in court.

Senior officials said that staff attendance shall not be more than 2-3 per cent with rotational transferable duty. Non-essential departments may be suspended and their staff shall be utilised in other departments.

The same practise shall be applicable in district courts as far as applicable and practicable. The same system shall be followed in the Circuit benches subject to adaptation by the senior-most judge in the circuit.

All the staff shall get themselves fully vaccinated and shall strictly adhere to the norms of COVID-19 and guidelines issued by the Government of India.

A notice has been issued by the High Court in this regard. It was also decided that litigants are not permitted to enter the Court premises unless they have to appear in person or summoned by the Court.

However, the litigants are permitted limited access for attestation of affidavits.

According to the figures provided by the Union Health Ministry West Bengal recorded 10,4781 active cases in the last 24 hours.