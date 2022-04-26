Calcutta HC seeks Mamata's security report from Centre

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a security report from the Center in connection with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plane getting hit in a mid-air turbulence.



On March 4, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, was returning to Kolkata from Lucknow after an election campaign. She boarded a chartered flight that suddenly lost altitude mid-air due to turbulence just before landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport. The Chief Minister hurt her back during the incident.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, directed the Center to submit the Chief Minister's security report and affidavit in a sealed envelope within four weeks. The next hearing of the case will be held on July 18.

Senior Advocate Billwadal Bhattacharya, counsel appearing for the Centre, submitted that no conspiracy is being hatched. The security of the Chief Minister cannot be informed in public. If the court orders then the report of the National Security Agency (NSA) in a sealed envelope can be submitted.