Calcutta HC grants protection from coercive action to Mukul Roy till April 23
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the police not to take any coercive action against BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with its probe in a case of alleged extortion call by an unknown person.
Granting the protection to Roy till April 23, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, however, allowed the investigators to summon the BJP leader for questioning in case of important circumstances by giving him a seven-day advance notice.
The order was passed in connection with Roy's anticipatory bail prayer before the court related to the case filed against him by his one-time aide Sujit Shyam.
The matter will come up for hearing again on April 23.
Roy's lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya submitted before the court that the complaint does not disclose any offence by the petitioner, adding that it is a made up complaint based on political
considerations.
The public prosecutor, appearing for the police, submitted a report before the court which said that the caller, on the basis of whose alleged telephone calls the complaint was lodged with the Kalighat police station in the city, could not be identified till date.
Roy appeared before the investigating officers twice in connection with the probe.
During the hearing of Roy's bail application, Justice Ghosh noted that the investigators have not seized the mobile phone to which the calls were allegedly made.
The PP told the court that call records of the phone were obtained by the police.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
FASTag to be available free of charge for 15 days12 Feb 2020 4:48 PM GMT
MFs log Rs 1.2 lakh cr inflow in January12 Feb 2020 4:47 PM GMT
India, US engaged in hectic parleys on trade deal12 Feb 2020 4:47 PM GMT
Nasscom pegs FY20 revenue growth at 7.7% to $191 billion12 Feb 2020 4:46 PM GMT
Govt to expand scope of 'Vivad se Vishwas' direct tax...12 Feb 2020 4:45 PM GMT