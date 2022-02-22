Cal HC orders CBI probe into extortion of truckers at Haldia port

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered CBI probe into alleged extortion of truckers at Haldia Port and observed that "syndicates" have a stranglehold on most businesses and commerce in the state.

Hearing a petition by a co-accused in the case for transfer of the case to CBI, the court stayed the investigation by the state police.

It ordered the release of petitioner Rajib Paul from custody with the rider that he will not leave Haldia town.

"The CBI shall collect all the case material including case diary and all evidence from the Haldia police and commence investigation," Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered.

Directing that the final report will not be filed by CBI without the leave of this court, Justice Mantha ordered that the matter be listed for further hearing after six weeks, following filing of affidavits by the state and the petitioner.