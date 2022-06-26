Cal HC directs college to allow suspended students to sit for semester exams
kolkata: Calcutta High Court instructed the authorities of Bijoy Krishna Girls College in Howrah to allow four students — who were earlier suspended by the college for a year for staging a demonstration over submission of fees — of the commerce stream to sit for the 6th semester examination.
Justice Kaushik Chanda passed an order on Friday instructing the college authorities to allow Arpita Naskar, Ria Singha, Priya Mullick and Suparna Roy to sit for the 6th-semester examination.
The students alleged that while filling up the forms for the 6th semester examination on May 31 they found that the college authority was charging Rs 900 as IT fee arbitrarily without any order from the Calcutta University. The students said they had deposited Rs 900 as IT fee during the time of admission in the 6th semester. The students refused to pay the money and staged a demonstration. They alleged that the male staff members had manhandled some of them and even broke the mobile phone of a few demonstrators. The students alleged that despite repeated requests the Principal refused to meet them. Later, they found that these four students had been suspended for one year.
The students wrote letters to the District Magistrate and the college authorities requesting them to allow them to sit for the examination.
Finding no other way they moved the High Court and obtained a favourable order.
