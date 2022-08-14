Cal HC asks Centre to file affidavit over irregularities in jobs in Central Forces

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Centre to file an affidavit after a candidate moved the court alleging irregularities in the recruitment of central forces. Justice Arindam Mukhopadhyay while hearing the case made an observation saying that it is unfortunate if a candidate does not get a job after proving his/her qualities.

The incident happens at a time when several cases are going on at the Calcutta High Court in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers. It was learnt that the Centre published notification in 2018 for the recruitment of central forces and BSF. There were around 76 vacant posts. Petitioner Minati Mondal applied for the job. She complained that she did not get the job even after fulfilling all the requisite criteria. Single bench of Justice Mukhopadhyay heard the case.

Justice raised questions on the Centre as to why the candidate was not given employment. The Court asked the Centre to file an affidavit in this regard.

The Centre failed to present any convincing answers in the court. The matter will be heard by the court next week.