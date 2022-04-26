Cal HC asks Assembly Speaker to file affidavit on suspended BJP MLAs' plea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to file affidavit-in-opposition by May 2 on a petition by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and four other BJP MLAs challenging their suspension from the House for the remaining period of the session for alleged misconduct.



Two other BJP MLAs, who had also been suspended from the House on an earlier date during the same Budget session, had moved a separate petition before the court and a similar order directing the Speaker to file affidavit-in-opposition was passed.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the Speaker to file separate affidavits-in-opposition in connection with the two petitions stating his position by May 2.

The court also directed that the petitioners may file their reply to the Speaker's affidavit by May 4.

Justice Mantha directed that both the matters will be taken up for hearing again

on May 5.