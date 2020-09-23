CAG to submit 29 audit reports today

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing ruckus in the Parliament over controversial farm Bills, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India is scheduled to submit its 29 audit reports ion both the houses of the Parliament on Wednesday.



According to an official order, the officials at the CAG have been directed to make available the copies of all 29 audit report that to be tabled in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Among the 29 audit findings, the key reports that may bring embarrassment for the government include compliance audit report of railways, performance audit report of defence services, appropriation accounts - 2017-2018, Jammu and Kashmir government, national pension system, performance audit on search and seizure assessments in the income tax department and performance audit of manpower and logistics management in Delhi Police.

The CAG is also scheduled to submit its report on the construction of toilets in schools by CPSEs for the year ended March 2018 in its Ministry of Power, Coal and Petroleum & Natural Gas report no 21 of 2019 compliance audit.

Union Rail Ministry may face the ire of national auditor in its report on the assessment and utilisation of locomotive and production and maintenance of LHB coaches in Indian Railways for the year ended March 2018.