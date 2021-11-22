Cabinet rejig sends positive message across Raj: Pilot

Jaipur: Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the Cabinet reshuffle initiated by the Ashok Gehlot government has sent a positive message across the state and denied any factionalism in the party. Pilot, who was sacked as the deputy chief minister due to rebellion last year, said he is happy that the issues he had raised, including increasing the representation of Dalits in the Cabinet, have been addressed.

"Four Dalits have been included in the Cabinet. This is a big message. At the same time, the representation of tribals and women has been increased. This was a necessary step and the party and the government worked hard to take it forward," Pilot told reporters at his residence here ahead of the scheduled swearing-in of the new Cabinet.

Expressing satisfaction, he said the Cabinet reshuffle is a big sign that will benefit the Congress in the future. He exuded confidence that the party will again form the government in the state in 2023.

This decision (reshuffle) has been taken in a very comprehensive, accurate and thoughtful manner. I am happy that the issues raised, including increasing representation of Dalits, have been addressed by the party leadership, Pilot said.

"It has been tried that no one should be left out and the decision has been made keeping in view every section as well as from the regional point of view. The representation of SC and women has increased manifold. This in itself is very important which we all should welcome, he said.

He said increasing women's percentage in the Cabinet could be seen as a reflection of what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said earlier that 40 percent tickets would be given to women candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.