Cabinet expansion likely in U'khand

Cabinet expansion likely in Ukhand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's latest meeting with BJP president J P Nadda has fuelled speculations that a Cabinet expansion is likely in Uttarakhand.

Rawat had nearly a ninety-minute meeting with Nadda on Friday in New Delhi during which he discussed with him a range of issues related to the state, including a Cabinet expansion, which has been long overdue.

According to sources close to the chief minister, the party leadership has given its nod for a Cabinet expansion which is likely to take place by the end of this month.

There are three vacancies in the nine-member Uttarakhand Cabinet which can have a maximum of 12 ministers.

A 10-member cabinet including the chief minister had been sworn in when the BJP had assumed power in the state in 2017.

