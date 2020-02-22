Cabinet expansion likely in U'khand
Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's latest meeting with BJP president J P Nadda has fuelled speculations that a Cabinet expansion is likely in Uttarakhand.
Rawat had nearly a ninety-minute meeting with Nadda on Friday in New Delhi during which he discussed with him a range of issues related to the state, including a Cabinet expansion, which has been long overdue.
According to sources close to the chief minister, the party leadership has given its nod for a Cabinet expansion which is likely to take place by the end of this month.
There are three vacancies in the nine-member Uttarakhand Cabinet which can have a maximum of 12 ministers.
A 10-member cabinet including the chief minister had been sworn in when the BJP had assumed power in the state in 2017.
