Cabinet expansion in about a week to 10 days: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the much awaited cabinet expansion will take place in about a week to 10 days and that he wants to complete the exercise before his proposed visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meet later this month.

"Cabinet expansion has to be done in a week or 8-10 days.

There is also information that Amit Shah (Union Home Minister and BJP national President) will be coming to Bengaluru on January 16 or 18.

Before that I will go to Delhi and get things cleared and will expand the cabinet at the earliest," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he wanted to complete the exercise before his Davos visit. He said he was not keen on leaving for Davos, but was told that some Chief Ministers would have to g and so would attend it as it is a very important event. "I will make all efforts to expand the cabinet before that," he said.

With Yediyurappa making it clear that 11 of the disqualified JDS-Congress MLAs who got re-elected in the December 5 bypolls on BJP tickets will be made ministers, lobbying has been on within the party for the remaining ministerial berths.

