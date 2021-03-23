'CAA will be implemented in time'

Guwahati: BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented "in time".



Nadda after releasing the party's manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, (which does not find a mention in the manifesto), is a central legislation and the Congress claim that they will not allow its implemenation in the state, if voted to power, may be either "due to their ignorance or they are trying to fool the people of the state".

"I do not want to comment on the Congress thinking but their approach is not only problematic but also dangerous for the state", he said.

The highly contentious CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

Assam's identity is inextricably linked to Vaishanav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, Bharat Ratnas Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi and "now can we allow it to be linked with Badruddin Ajmal" (AIUDF chief with whose party the Congress has entered into an alliance for the state polls).

The BJP is committed to protect and preserve the "identity and culture" of Assam, keeping the "natural process of cultural change intact".

Referring to the issue of infiltration, the BJP president said that the party is committed to strengthening and scientific management of the international borders.

"Border management is a continuous process and we will continue to improve it", he said.

Asked about the implementation of the clause six of the Assam accord to ensure the constitutional safeguard of the linguistic, cultural, social identity and heritage of the Assamese people, Nadda said, "it is under process and we are committed to it".

The BJP in its manifesto has made "ten commitments" for an 'Atmanirbhar Assam' which include initiation of process of correction and reconciliation of the entries under the Supreme Court mandated National Register of Citizens to "protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants".

The BJP has also pedged to protect the political rights of the people of the state through a delimitation exercise.