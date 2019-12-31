CAA divisive, dangerous for country: Amarinder Singh

Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act "divisive and dangerous" for the country, reiterating his stand that his government will



not allow its implementation in the state.

Addressing Congress leaders and workers during a protest march here, Singh urged people to unite against the "draconian" legislation and said his party would fight "tooth and nail" against it.

"Indians should unite against BJP's divisive and dangerous attempts to destroy the nation's secular fabric with the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act," said Singh.

"My government will not allow the implementation of the CAA in Punjab and the Congress will fight against it tooth and nail," said Amarinder Singh, who was joined by senior Congress leaders Asha Kumari and Sunil Jakhar.

The CM said the BJP could not get away with its "nefarious designs" and pointed out that protests against the "draconian Act" were continuing in 16 states.

He also read out the preamble of the Constitution, terming it India's foundation which, according to him, should not be disturbed.

While constitutions were amended from time to time across the world, no one could tolerate tinkering with their basic structure, he said, adding that even the United Nations had termed the CAA "discriminatory".

He also lashed out at the alleged manhandling of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi by police in Uttar Pradesh, saying it could not have taken place without CM Yogi Adiyanath's knowledge.

"Aren't you ashamed of such actions," he asked Yogi Adiyanath, warning that the Congress "would not forget this incident and tables would tun one day".