CAA as soon as Covid subsides: Amit Shah

Darjeeling: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a visit to Bengal raked up the controversial citizenship law stating that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented as soon as Covid-19 subsides. "There is no power that can stop CAA" declared Shah.



On a two-day visit, Shah arrived in Kolkata on Thursday and headed for Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas where he inaugurated BSF's floating border outposts and a boat ambulance.

Later addressing a BSF programme, the Union Home minister stated that without support of local administration it is impossible to stop infiltration and cross border smuggling. "But soon such a political situation will emerge that will force the local administration to extend support," stated Shah addressing BSF officers and jawans.

From here the Union Home minister headed for Siliguri where he addressed a rally at the Railway Institute ground on New Jalpaiguri. "TMC is spreading rumors that CAA will not be implemented. As soon as Covid subsides we will implement CAA. TMC and Didi cannot stop it," said Shah.

Shah conveniently sidestepped Gorkha related issues including Permanent Political Solution (PPS) to the Gorkha impasse and inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list but was quick to state that BJP is the only party that is sincere towards the welfare of the Gorkhas.

The BJP had included this in their election manifesto for the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

"Didi you have always waylaid the Gorkha brothers and sisters. We have stated that a solution will be worked out under the Indian constitution for the Gorkhas. Didi, GTA elections will not resolve any problems of the Gorkhas," added Shah.

Amit Shah thanked the people of the state and especially North Bengal for BJP's 2 crore 28 lakh vote share. "Earlier we had 3 seats in West Bengal Assembly and now 77," stated Shah. He further added that the BJP would continue its fights against atrocities launched by the TMC on the public.

The Union Home minister alleged that Mamata Banerjee has been meeting out a step-motherly treatment towards North Bengal. He stated that the All India Institute for Medical Science meant for North Bengal has been shifted to South Bengal.

"North Bengal corridor connects the whole of North East to the Indian mainland. TMC wants to change the demography here and wants to create division between communities. Didi allows 15 per cent of tea garden land to the management for tea tourism but does not give land documents to tea garden workers," alleged Shah. BJP leaders raised the demand for a separate state of North Bengal from the rally. Anandamoy Barman, BJP MLA, Matigara stated, "If Ladakh can be separated from Kashmir, why can't North Bengal be separated from Bengal? Modiji and Amit Shahji should do the needful."

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, addressing the gathering stated: "Amitji Kashmir ko theek kaar diya aab Bangal ko bhi theek karega" (Amit Shah has put Kashmir back on track and he will do the same for Bengal.)

After spending the night in a Hotel in Siliguri, the Union Home minister will be visiting Baro Bhisa in Cooch Behar on Friday morning. He will then depart for Kolkata.In Kolk ata he will be attending a programme at Victoria Memorial at 6 pm. From there he is likely to visit Sourav Ganguly's residence.