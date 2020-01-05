Businessman found dead with bullet injuries
Pune: A 48-year-old businessman was found shot dead in western Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said on Sunday.
Chandan Shevani, the deceased, was a resident of the Cantonment area here.
His body was found at a village near Lonand town in Satara district with a bullet wound in the chest and another in the back of head, a local police official said.
"It seems he was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped here," he said.
A `missing person' complaint about Shevani had been registered at Bundgarden police station in Pune city by his family members, he said.
"Further investigation is on," said the officer.
