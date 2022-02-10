Budget not for the poor: Oppn in RS

New Delhi: Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday accused the government of leaving out the majority of the poor in its Budget 2022-23 and not doing enough for the farm sector that employs a large number of people in the country. During the second day of the discussion on the Union Budget, CPI leader Binoy Viswam alleged that the Budget was a "failure" and only intended to benefit "big corporate houses such as Tata, Birla, Ambani and Adani".



"This Budget is not for the poor but the rich at the top," he said, adding there has been no attempt to provide succour to women, farmers and health sector as allocations have been slashed and subsidies reduced.

TRS leader K R Suresh Reddy lamented the "cut" in food subsidies and the "meagre" sum allocated for research in agriculture.

"With the heavy heart, I must tell the finance minister that a 90 minutes (budget) speech has left 90 crore Indians out of a Budget. This so called progressive budget has alienated the majority of the poor people," he said

Reddy said, "The year 2022 was the year to double the farmers' income...You reduced Rs 10,000 crore for procurement ( of agriculture produce).

"The policy of procurement (agriculture produce) is vague. Farmers sows crops in December and you assure them to tell them about the procurement plan in March. Growing crops is not a SWIGGY service. Farmers need time," he said.

Reddy said the agricultural sector's growth needs to be brought to a "reasonable high" in order to double the farmers' income, else it will remain a mirage.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's allegation that the Congress governments in states were the reason for migrants walking back home during the pandemic, Viswam said, "Was it Congress party which did the lockdown?"

He said though his party CPI has lots of criticism against the Congress party as it started the disastrous policies of the economy, it is BJP that is doing much more damage.

In his speech earlier this week, while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, the prime minister had said the government would support the wealth creators, he noted.

"Who are the wealth creators. For this governments Adani, Ambani, Tata and Birla type of people .. This is a Adani Ambani government and a Tata Birla Government," he alleged.

The government has surrendered Air India to Tata with paltry costs, he said.

"The ecosystem of the economy is shattered by the carbon emission from this government," he said sarcastically, adding the economy has to be protected from "this level of emission of carbon from the financial policy of this government."

In concluding his speech, the Left party leader quoted Pope Francis and Karl Marx.

Taking a dig at this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, who was present in the Upper House, said: "Viswam first quoted Pope Francis and immediately after this he is quoting Marx, I just want to be sure."

Nominated member Narendra Jadav termed the Union budget as "visionary" and said it is aimed at sustainable growth and development of the Indian economy.

"It is supposed to strike a balance between economic acumen and political sagacity," he said adding, the finance minister has struck a fine balance between the two and it reflects professional integrity.

The Indian economy has staged a smart recovery posting a 9.2 percent real GDP growth, rising from the depth of the unprecedented corona pandemic, he said.

Dismissing the criticism by opposition members, Jadav said they have committed "bloopers" and "blunders" and went on to question some of their statements.

Over Trinamool Congress member Jawahar Sircar's allegation that expenditure on education has declined to one percent of GDP, he said, "This is completely wrong."

It is around four percent of GDP and not 1 percent and "I would urge my learned friend to get his facts straight and not to mislead the House", he said.

Birendra Prasad Baishya of AGP supported the budget terming it as a growth o-oriented.

Reddy (TRS) claimed that the demand for MNREGA was rising but its budget allocation was reducing at the same time.

"The sheer unemployment pressure in rural India will force and compel the government to increase the allocation (MNREGA)," he said.

Reddy suggested treating the hospitality sector as "infrastructure" as it contributes significantly to the gross domestic product. He suggested that the finance minister assure the farmers that MSP (minimum support price) will continue to stay.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik said, "In agriculture investment fund where spending was planned to be Rs one lakh crore in six years, the spending is Rs 6,627 crore in two years."

He stressed that the focus on the rural economy is required.