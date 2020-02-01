Budget 'development-oriented', will spur job creation: Adityanath
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the the Union Budget for 2020-21 as "development-oriented" which will spur job creation.
"The Union Budget will help in creation of jobs, it is in the interest of farmers, it will boost continuous development and is a development-oriented budget. For this, I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," Adityanath said.
"This Budget will also prove to be a milestone in terms of developing the basic infrastructure of the country, farmers' growth, jobs for youth and betterment of health facilities in the country," he added.
Adityanath further said the Budget is as per the current needs of the country and will provide strengthen the country's economy.
"It will prove to be a medium to fulfil the aspirations of the countrymen. It will strengthen the economy, and also protect the interests of each section of the society," he said.
