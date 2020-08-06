BSF orders disciplinary action against doc over death of jawan weighing 160 kg

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has ordered disciplinary action against a doctor of the force for alleged lapses in declaring a jawan weighing 160 kg fit for undertaking a physical fitness course during which he died, officials said on

Thursday.

Constable Vinod Singh, 45, died on July 17 after he "felt giddiness in the evening hours near his barracks" at the BSF subsidiary training centre in Rajasthan's

Jodhpur. BSF Director General (DG) S SDeswal had ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.

"Disciplinary action has been ordered against a doctor of the force after preliminary enquiry was completed recently in a case related to the death of a jawan at a training centre in Jodhpur," a senior officer said. "Further process to fix accountability is under progress," he said.

The BSF had earlier said that the jawan was "a low medical category person having weight of 160 kgs with a BMI of 52.98". "However, it has been found that the deceased constable was declared fit for the fitness course. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances under which the individual was declared fit for the course," it had

said.

Singh, working as a water carrier in the 114th battalion of the force, had joined the Jodhpur-based training centre to undergo a physical fitness course on July 15.

These fitness courses have been initiated by DG Deswal, who has ordered that all fat and obese personnel in the border guarding force should be identified and sent for physical training. The BSF chief has also directed the medical wing of the force and other senior commanders to "regularly monitor" the eating habits of the troops and officers.

He has asked his commanders to ensure that oily food is replaced with nutritious meals in all formations of the nearly 2.5 lakh-strong force tasked primarily with guarding Indian frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh.