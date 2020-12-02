BSF officer killed in ceasefire violation by Pak army in J&K

Jammu: A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed on Tuesday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



In November, 15 people, including nine security personnel, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in various sectors in the Union Territory. The latest casualty took place on a day when the BSF is celebrating its Raising Day.

"The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector on the LoC again, in which BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite who was deployed at Forward Defence Location attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saved many of his colleagues' lives," a statement issued by the BSF

said.

It said the border man had displayed highest degree of dedication and devotion, and laid down his life in the line of duty.

The incident took place at Tarkundi area of Mendhar in Poonch district. Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal paid rich tributes to the sub-inspector and said he was a gallant and sincere border man.

"The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement said, adding that "the death of the border man will not go in vain". It said the BSF has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan army

posts.

The mortal remains of the deceased would be sent by air to Maphoukuki village in Imphal, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours, the statement

said.